Oklahoma man sentenced in shooting at Missouri officer

Associated Press

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — An Oklahoma man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after shots were fired at a Missouri officer during a pursuit.

Bradley R. Holmes Jr., 24, of Miami, Oklahoma, entered an Alford plea Monday to first-degree assault and aiding or abetting the discharging of a firearm from a vehicle. As part of the plea deal, a count of armed criminal action was dropped.

An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.

Prosecutors said the shooting occurred Sept. 12 in Seneca, Missouri, when a police officer tried to stop a pickup truck that had license plates that did not match the vehicle, The Joplin Globe reported.

During the pursuit, shots were fired from the truck at the Seneca officer's car. The officer was not injured but bullets hit his car, according to the affidavit.

The truck eventually crashed and the three occupants fled on foot but were arrested a short time later.

Two other suspects, Kenneth C. Nelums, 61, of Picher, Oklahoma, and Tony L. Helms, 53, of Baxter Springs, Kansas, were charged and have cases pending.

Prosecutors have not determined which of the three suspects fired the shots.