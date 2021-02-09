Freeman announces new Chief Clinical Officer

Staff Reports

Freeman Health System named a new chief clinical officer (CCO) in Jeff Thompson, who is currently Freeman Vice President of Pharmacy Services. Thompson will assume the leadership and oversight role on Feb. 15.

“I am very confident in Jeff’s ability to perform the duties of this position in an extraordinary manner,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer. “Jeff’s proven track record, his dedication to the mission of Freeman and his passion for ensuring the highest possible quality outcomes for our patients were all central to this decision. Along with his other responsibilities as CCO, Jeff will maintain oversight of the pharmacy department.”

Thompson has worked with Freeman since 1997. He received a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy from University of Louisiana Monroe and a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

“I am honored to have the chance to serve Freeman Health System and our community in this new role,” said Jeff Thompson, Freeman Vice President of Pharmacy services. “With my new responsibilities come new challenges and opportunities. I look forward to working with my team and all the healthcare community to continue to improve the health of the people we serve.”

The Freeman chief clinical officer is responsible for clinical performance, quality and regulatory compliance of the health system’s clinical services.