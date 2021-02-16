Ozark Center earns three year accreditation from CARF International

Staff Reports

Ozark Center, an entity of Freeman Health System has been given another three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

The accreditation comes after a rigorous review of Ozark Center programs and policies by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an independent, international agency that monitors quality in the delivery of behavioral health services.

“Five CARF surveyors recently spent three days applying 2,700 different CARF standards during a comprehensive accreditation visit at Ozark Center,” said Vicky Mieseler, Ozark Center Chief Administrative Officer. “The lead surveyor commented that ‘the golden rule is evident throughout the system.’ In a rare occurrence, Ozark Center received zero recommendations for improvements at the conclusion of the accreditation visit and was awarded a three-year accreditation. I am incredibly proud of this accomplishment and each and every staff member.”

CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services providers in the areas of aging services, behavioral health, child and youth services, durable medical equipment, employment and community services, medical rehabilitation, opioid treatment programs and vision rehabilitation services. Programs and services that are CARF-accredited have demonstrated that they meet internationally recognized standards for service delivery. In this way, they have demonstrated their commitment to continuous quality improvement and a consumer-driven focus.

CARF survey team leader Donna Daley said that commitment is evident in Ozark Center staff.

“Staff skills are strong, and staff members are passionate about doing whatever it takes to meet the needs of clients and the community,” Daley said. She also commented that Ozark Center, “received high praise from the Department of Mental Health in Missouri and is often asked to pilot projects and is one of the top few Certified Community Behavioral Health Organizations in the state.”

Individuals looking for services can look for CARF-accredited organizations – like Ozark Center –as a sign of quality. Accreditation is evidence that an organization has demonstrated its commitment to encouraging feedback, continuously improving services, enhancing performance and managing risk. Both clients and the community can be confident that services will be focused on their unique needs.

Survey team member Donna Addison noted how the Ozark Center environment makes a difference. “With the purposeful design of buildings to create a safe, warm, inviting treatment space, it is obvious the organization is trauma-informed. Ozark Center showed it is dedicated to providing hope through the treatment process and ensuring clients feel something valuable happened at the end of every contact,” Addison said.

During Ozark Center’s CARF survey, interviews were conducted with people who use services, their families, Ozark Center staff and others.

“Programs operate with the mentality that recovery is possible for all, commented CARF survey team member Anju Verma. “Clients feel staff treat them with dignity and respect and feel an exceptional degree of community integration.”

Through accreditation, providers demonstrate their belief that all people have the right to be treated with dignity and respect, have access to needed services that achieve optimum outcomes and be empowered to exercise informed choice. Ozark Center is pleased to join CARF in this mission. For more information about CARF International, the standards, or the accreditation process, visit carf.org.