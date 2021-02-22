Newton County Health Department reports 4 more deaths related to COVID-19

Staff Reports

Neosho Daily News

As the number of new cases declines across the state, the Newton County Health Department is reporting four more residents have died from COVID-19. The deaths of three males and one female, ranging in age from 50s to 80s were reported Feb. 19 in a press release. All four residents had been hospitalized.

The total for COVID-19 related deaths in Newton County now stands at 82.

COVID-19 UPDATE

February 20-21, 2021

• 4 New Cases

• 5189 Total Cases

• 382 Cases Currently in Isolation

• 4725 Cases Released from Isolation

• 82 Deaths