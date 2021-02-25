Staff Reports

Neosho Farmers Market has officially opened up applications for their 12th annual summer market season and is inviting all area growers of garden vegetables, fruits, and other farm-fresh produce to apply to be a part of our growing community of market farmers and vendors.

Following three abundant years of growth, Neosho Farmers Market is again making plans for a bigger, more produce-packed season than ever before in 2021. To meet the increasing demands of the community, they are seeking high-quality local vendors, particularly in the category of fresh seasonal garden produce.

Basic eligibility requirements include growing/producing their own goods in Newton County, Missouri or those immediately adjacent (Jasper, Lawrence, Barry, McDonald Counties in SW Missouri, Ottawa County in NE Oklahoma, or Cherokee County in SE Kansas) and, in certain cases, meeting specific health and/or food safety standards, which market organizers will help to facilitate. Exceptions beyond this service area will be considered in cases of community demand and/or product scarcity.

Those interested in learning more about becoming part of the Neosho Farmers Market are encouraged to visit their website, NeoshoFarmersMarket.com and look for the ‘Become a Vendor’ link.

The market also invites all interested local growers to attend an upcoming, special “Getting Started as a Farmers Market Vendor” informational event for aspiring-to-experienced vendors who want to learn more about becoming a vendor at the Neosho Farmers Market. This takes place on Sunday, March 14 at 5 p.m. at the Neosho-Newton County Library’s Community Room, 201 W. Spring St., in Downtown Neosho.

ABOUT NEOSHO FARMERS MARKET

Neosho Farmers Market is a volunteer-driven, Missouri not-for-profit organization whose mission is to offer our community healthy, locally-grown, sustainably-produced foods and quality handmade artisan goods from an area network of farmers and producers.

They have hosted a producer-only public farmers market in Historic Downtown Neosho since 2009. The market is located on the northwest corner of Spring and Jefferson streets, directly across from the Neosho-Newton County Library and features a large variety of local purveyors of farm-fresh produce, fruits and other food-related products such as baked goods and fresh eggs, as well as quality, handmade artisan goods. Hours for the market are every Saturday morning, 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., May through October, and every Tuesday evening, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., June through July.