Save the Date

Staff Reports

Neosho Daily News

The 33rd Annual Missouri’s Largest Garage Sale in Neosho is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 9 and 10. The two-day event will begin at 7 a.m. each day and will be held regardless of the weather. Sales happen rain or shine.

According to the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, over 400 families/organizations typically hold garage sales each year during the event. “Especially since the sale was cancelled in 2020, the phone calls have been coming in for a couple weeks inquiring about this years’ sale date. Bargain hunters from as far as Southern Oklahoma and Kentucky have inquired so they can set their vacation dates and come shop in Neosho,” stated Ashley Siler, Director of Communication and Membership Development for the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce. The economic impact of the garage sale weekend is felt by hotels and restaurants around town and boost local spending.

For more information contact the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce at (417) 451-1925 or visit their website at www.neoshocc.com.

Farm Bureau grants available for teachers

The Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for agriculture is offering two funding levels of competitive grants for teachers. Membership in the Farm Bureau is not required.

These grants will assist with classroom activities, purchasing accurate agriculture resources, consumables needed to enhance learning or field trips when linked to documented learning activities before and after the field trips.

The individual mini grants up to $250 allow a teacher to purchase materials and fund activities to share the message of agriculture in the K-12 classroom.

The group mini grants up to $500 allow teachers at the same or multiple grade levels to involve all their students in a cooperative project. Applications for group funding must involve at least 2 classroom teachers.

Completed applications must be returned by May 31.

Over the past few months, the Missouri Farm Bureau have put together for teachers a free video series called, “FROM THE FARM: VIRTUAL FIELD TRIPS”. They are posted to social media, our website and the Missouri Farm Bureau YouTube Channel: 1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiVHA37A3Fs

The Farm Bureau also has two scholarships available for members.

The Charles E Kruse Scholarship is to encourage students to pursue degrees, and ultimately careers, in agriculture. The scholarship will provide financial support for one deserving student annually. (Application Deadline is March 15, 2021).

The Vocational Scholarship Four $500.00 scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing appropriate certification in fields related to and supportive of agriculture. This includes, but not limited to: 1. Heavy Equipment Operations; 2. Electronics; 3. Welding; 4. Diesel and Farm Machinery Repair. (NOTE: Students pursuing a 4-year degree are not eligible.) Application Deadline is March 31,2021

To find out more information about the above listed grants and scholarships, please contact the Lawrence County Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Programs Committee by calling the Lawrence County Farm Bureau Promotion & Education Programs Committee:

Karla Deaver at 417-466-3102 or David McCann Sr. at 417-684-3241