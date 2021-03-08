Local doctor returns home to Freeman

Staff Reports

Freeman Health System welcomed Dr. Ronald Browning and his internal medicine practice. A member of the Joplin community for 45 years, Dr. Browning got his start at Freeman back in 1976. At that time, he established Joplin’s first cardiac rehabilitation program in Joplin at Freeman including the first use of stress testing in heart care and performed the first Swan-Ganz pulmonary artery catheterization.

“Being a doctor is not what I do – it’s who I am,” said Dr. Browning. “I think I’ve experienced everything medically and feel comfortable treating all kinds of disease. A lot of my patients were healthy when they first came to me, but now as older adults are experiencing more complicated and challenging health issues. I know their history.”

Dr. Browning maintains an office that he helped design in the Bentlage building at 3202 McIntosh Circle. He will now utilize electronic medical records and Freeman professional staff for payroll and billing.

To make an appointment with Dr. Ronald Browning call Browning Internal Medicine at 417-781-9200.