Body of Missouri suspect in mother's death found in Arkansas

Associated Press

NEVADA, Mo. — The body of a southwest Missouri man who was a suspect in his mother's death has been found in Arkansas, authorities said Friday.

Aaron Goodwin's decapitated body was found earlier this week in a wooded area near Hot Springs, Arkansas, the Vernon County sheriff's office said in a news release. His head was found later in a pickup truck in Hot Springs.

Goodwin was wanted for abandoning a corpse but officials had said he was suspected of killing his mother, Connie Goodwin, 63, whose body was found Oct. 28 in a home near Deerfield.

Authorities believed early in the investigation that Aaron Goodwin might have committed suicide.

"Because his body had not been found, we continued to follow up on leads from Kansas and Missouri and requested the assistance of a federal agency in searching for him" said Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher.

Investigators are trying to determine "what may have caused Aaron to commit such a crime," the sheriff said.