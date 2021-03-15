Seth Kinker joins Neosho Daily News, Aurora Advertiser

Staff Reports

The Neosho Daily News and Aurora Advertiser are pleased to announce Seth Kinker is a new member of the Neosho Daily News and Aurora Advertiser team. Seth will be handling news and sports for the newspapers and websites that serve Newton, Lawrence and McDonald counties.

Seth has recently relocated to southwest Missouri to take on his new role.

He is a Michigan State graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a concentration in sports reporting. He has previously written for The Community Post (Minster, OH), The Sun Times News (Chelsea, MI), Michigan State University Impact Sports, WKAR Current Sports, and iSportsweb.

Seth graduated from Michigan State in 2016 and got his first job in the industry in 2017 with The Sun Times News. He worked as a news and sports reporter, covering various news events and sports contests.

In 2019, Seth took an opportunity with The Community Post as a sports editor. He aggregated scores of the four local schools along with producing content such as game recaps, team profiles and features.

Seth took over as the Managing Editor in October of 2020. He managed the news and sports side of things while maintaining the paper's digital presence.

Seth has a passion for journalism, food, sitcoms, the outdoors and sports.

Seth can be reached at Skinker@gannett.com.