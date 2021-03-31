Governor Parson Announces State-Supported Mega Vaccination Site in Springfield

Kelli R. Jones

Communications Director

3/31/21

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that the state will host a Mega Vaccination Site in Springfield with the potential to fully vaccinate up to 10,000 Missourians. The event will be held at Hammons Student Center at Missouri State University (MSU) on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

“Just as we have done in Kansas City and St. Louis, our state-supported teams will establish a Mega Vaccination Site in Springfield to help meet the increased vaccine demand of our urban populations,” Governor Parson said. “Our vaccination teams will be on the ground to support the Greene County Health Department and Missouri State University in administering 10,000 doses of the J&J vaccine provided by the state.”

“We are excited to partner on this vaccination event. It will be a great opportunity for our students and the broader community to get vaccinated,” Missouri State University President Cliff Smart said. “We greatly appreciate Governor Parson’s leadership in bringing this important opportunity to Springfield and to our campus.”

State vaccination teams are partnering with MSU and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department for the indoor event. Ten thousand doses of the Janssen vaccine have been allocated by the state for the event, which means individuals vaccinated will not need to return for a booster dose.

Advance registration is required and available through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator. Missourians who need assistance with the Vaccine Navigator can call the state's COVID-19 hotline at (877) 435-8411 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Once registered, individuals will receive an email from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to schedule an appointment.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department can also assist those who need help registering for the event. The department’s COVID-19 call center can be reached at (417) 874-1211 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those registering to be vaccinated on April 8 must meet Missouri’s current eligibility requirements under Phase 1 and Phase 2. Phases are outlined at covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/. On April 9, all adult Missourians are eligible to be vaccinated, meaning that any Missourian over age 18 will be eligible to receive the Janssen vaccine.

“Earlier this month, we witnessed the success of these mega sites in Kansas City and St. Louis with nearly 14,000 Missourians vaccinated between these two events alone,” Governor Parson said. “Thanks to increasing vaccine supply and expert coordination among our Missouri National Guard, SEMA, DHSS, and local partners, this event has the potential to be the largest two-day vaccination event in the state so far."