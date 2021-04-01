Southwest Missouri Bank Announces Corley Grant Availability

Southwest Missouri Bank

Southwest Missouri Bank, trustee of the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust, has announced the second year of availability of grants to qualified non-profit organizations. Eligible entities include those who provide services to the homeless and low-income populations in Jasper and Newton Counties.

“Bob Corley would be very pleased to see that his legacy is having an impact on the community he loved,” said Chuck Brown, Senior Vice President and Trust Officer at Southwest Missouri Bank. “He was very generous to the community during his lifetime, and that generosity will continue in the future. A multitude of organizations were able to benefit last year, and we look forward to continuing Bob’s philanthropy in the coming year.”

Grant applications will be available beginning April 1st by emailing Trust@smbonline.com or by calling 417-623-3424. Applications are due by May 14th. Grants will be reviewed by a distribution committee and awarded in mid-June.

“We have many non-profits in Jasper and Newton Counties that help the homeless and disadvantaged in our area,” said Brown. “Mr. Corley’s dream was that his generosity would make a difference right here.”