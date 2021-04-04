National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature to speak at Neosho

Jason Reynolds, the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, will be speaking to Neosho junior high and high school as part of his two-week virtual tour this spring on Apr. 7.

In support of Reynolds tour, The Library of Congress has purchased paperback copies of Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks for Neosho as well as 11 other middle and high schools that were chosen from more than 200 proposals.

Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks was named a Best Book of 2019 by NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post and TIME and is a collection of linked short stories that take place within ten city blocks.

The National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature is appointed by the Librarian of Congress and is an initiative of the Library of Congress. Reynolds is the author of more than a dozen books for young people.

Reynolds will connect with each selected school virtually where he will discuss his role as an Ambassador with an educator at each school in addition to two student “ambassadors.”

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned throughout this last year, it’s the power of persistence,” said Reynolds in an Apr. 1 press release on his second virtual tour. “And the teachers of this lesson have been the same teachers who’ve taught me most things—the young people of this country. Their persistence during such a relentless time has been incredible, and there’s nothing I want to do more than to show up for them. I want to let them know how proud I am, and to encourage them—even in the midst of this plot twist—to continue to press on with their beautiful stories.”

Reynolds first virtual tour was in Dec. of 2020. In Apr. 2020, he debuted a 30-part video series for kids that offered fun and engaging prompts to express creativity. In Mar. 2020, he launched a weekly Instagram Live video series where he invited young people to join him to participate in a game that gave them a chance to win a gift card to a local independent bookstore of their choice.