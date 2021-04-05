Bureau of Land Management to offer wild horses, burros for adoption or sale at event in Carthage, Missouri

Bureau of Land Management

MILWAUKEE—Wild horses and burros from public rangelands in Western states will be available for adoption or sale at an event managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), on April 16-17, 2021, at the Civil War Arena, 11838 Civil War Road, Carthage, Missouri.

This free event is BY APPOINTMENT ONLY from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. CST on Friday, April 16, in one-hour increments (five appointments per hour) and from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. CST on Saturday, April 17, in one-hour increments (five appointments per hour).

FOR APPOINTMENTS, please email BLM_ES_NSDO_WHB@blm.gov with your top three preferred time slots prior to the event. Come and adopt or learn more about the program.

It is unknown how many horses or burros may be available at this event; however, the animals available will be for adoption or sale.

Prospective adopters/buyers must be at least 18 years old and able to provide access to feed, water, and adequate shelter. The basic adoption flat fee is $25 for any animal at the event. Title to the animal will be awarded to the adopter at the end of one year if all conditions of the adoption agreement have been met.

