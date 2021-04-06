Garage Sale Week in Neosho

Neosho Chamber of Commerce

NEOSHO, MO - This Friday and Saturday, April 9/10, our community will be transformed into a treasure haven. For those who love garage sales, the Annual Neosho City-Wide Garage Sale, which is coined as Missouri’s Largest Garage Sale is the best event of the year. It’s the granddaddy of all citywide garage sales. It has earned the title of Missouri’s Largest because thousands of people flock to Neosho each year in search of hidden treasures. So many people, in fact, that the size of our town is nearly doubled. According to the Chamber, only about 20% of the crowd is local. That means that around 80% are tourists who spend money locally on food, gas, and many times, lodging. This week the Chamber has already seen guests coming in looking for maps from as far away as Texas and Kentucky. The business community is impacted again when residents spend the money they make locally.

Around 350-400 garage sales are expected to be held. This two-day event starts bright and early at 7:00 a.m. each day and will be held rain or shine. A change that will impact traffic is that Oak Ridge Drive, from Hill Street south to West Daugherty Road will be designated as one-way traffic during the event. Event coordinators depend greatly on the cooperation of all participants to ensure the safety of everyone. We just ask everyone to be patient and courteous while traveling from point A to point B. This might be the only vision of our torn that the visitors coming in will see. It is exciting to be the host of so many treasure hunters and definitely want to put our best foot forward.

Registered sale addresses are available for view on the Chamber’s garage sale website, where already close to 260 sales are advertised. If you are having a sale, you may post it for free on the website. Neoshocc.com/2021NeoshoCityWide.

For more information, contact the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce at (417) 451-1925. Happy treasure hunting!