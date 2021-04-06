State establishes weekly COVID-19 testing event schedule
JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Testing has been a pillar of the State’s response to COVID-19 for the past year. The increasingly widespread availability of testing resources and available laboratories made it possible for the State of Missouri to host intermittent testing events in communities throughout the state to provide greater accessibility to testing options and to learn more about the prevalence of COVID-19 community transmission, especially in the early days of this public health emergency.
Capacity has grown significantly, and testing efforts have continuously evolved to meet existing needs. The State will now sponsor community testing events in areas throughout the state in a regular weekly cadence.
“We learned quickly in the early days of this public health crisis how important testing was to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “The demand for COVID-19 testing has changed throughout the last year, but it is still a vital factor in moving us beyond this virus.”
Testing will be available from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the following locations:
Mondays
IBEW Local #1
5850 Elizabeth Avenue
St. Louis
Heavy Construction Laborers, Local #663
7820 Prospect
Kansas City
Tuesdays
Mother's Brewing Company
Open Lot located on the corner of West College and Grant Avenue
Springfield
Thursdays
Laborers Local #110
4532 S Lindbergh Blvd
St. Louis
Heavy Construction Laborers, Local #663
7820 Prospect
Kansas City
Saturdays
Machinist Lodge #777
12365 St Charles Rock Rd
Bridgeton
Teamsters Local #955
4501 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.
Kansas City
Sundays (select dates)
April 11 & 18, May 9 & 23, June 13 & 27
American Legion #1423
Tanner Bridge Road
Jefferson City
April 25, May 2 & 16, June 6 & 20
Red Show Barn
410 Kiwanis Drive
Cape Girardeau
No pre-registration or appointment is needed. A government-issued ID is not required, but if available will speed up the onsite registration process. Community testing events are free COVID-19 testing options. Many camps, events and some forms of travel now require evidence of a negative test result prior to participation.
“We remain concerned about variants arising throughout the US, so this means prevention measures and widespread testing are that much more crucial to move us beyond COVID-19,” said Williams. “Being aware of a COVID-19 diagnosis gives you the knowledge needed to protect yourself and those around you.”
The test used at these events is a PCR test done by an anterior nares swab to determine the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Once tested, individuals will be notified of results no later than 72 hours from the end of the testing event.
Additional testing locations may be added as data indicates the need for additional offering of testing opportunities. For more information about COVID-19 testing in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest.