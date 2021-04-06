State establishes weekly COVID-19 testing event schedule

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Testing has been a pillar of the State’s response to COVID-19 for the past year. The increasingly widespread availability of testing resources and available laboratories made it possible for the State of Missouri to host intermittent testing events in communities throughout the state to provide greater accessibility to testing options and to learn more about the prevalence of COVID-19 community transmission, especially in the early days of this public health emergency.

Capacity has grown significantly, and testing efforts have continuously evolved to meet existing needs. The State will now sponsor community testing events in areas throughout the state in a regular weekly cadence.

“We learned quickly in the early days of this public health crisis how important testing was to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “The demand for COVID-19 testing has changed throughout the last year, but it is still a vital factor in moving us beyond this virus.”

Testing will be available from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the following locations:

Mondays

IBEW Local #1

5850 Elizabeth Avenue

St. Louis

Heavy Construction Laborers, Local #663

7820 Prospect

Kansas City

Tuesdays

Mother's Brewing Company

Open Lot located on the corner of West College and Grant Avenue

Springfield

Thursdays

Laborers Local #110

4532 S Lindbergh Blvd

St. Louis

Heavy Construction Laborers, Local #663

7820 Prospect

Kansas City

Saturdays

Machinist Lodge #777

12365 St Charles Rock Rd

Bridgeton

Teamsters Local #955

4501 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

Kansas City

Sundays (select dates)

April 11 & 18, May 9 & 23, June 13 & 27

American Legion #1423

Tanner Bridge Road

Jefferson City

April 25, May 2 & 16, June 6 & 20

Red Show Barn

410 Kiwanis Drive

Cape Girardeau

No pre-registration or appointment is needed. A government-issued ID is not required, but if available will speed up the onsite registration process. Community testing events are free COVID-19 testing options. Many camps, events and some forms of travel now require evidence of a negative test result prior to participation.

“We remain concerned about variants arising throughout the US, so this means prevention measures and widespread testing are that much more crucial to move us beyond COVID-19,” said Williams. “Being aware of a COVID-19 diagnosis gives you the knowledge needed to protect yourself and those around you.”

The test used at these events is a PCR test done by an anterior nares swab to determine the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Once tested, individuals will be notified of results no later than 72 hours from the end of the testing event.

Additional testing locations may be added as data indicates the need for additional offering of testing opportunities. For more information about COVID-19 testing in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest.