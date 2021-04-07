Ozark Festival Orchestra Pops Concert Slated for April 25 in Monett

Ozark Festival Orchestra

The Ozark Festival Orchestra will present the second concert of its 2020-21 season with music from Broadway, the movies, pop songs and video games at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, in Monett.

This will be the second annual Marty Beckwith Memorial Pops Concert, in memory of the OFO's longtime cellist. Under the baton of Music Director Todd Borgmann, the orchestra will explore music about epics, with selections from the Broadway musical “Les Misèrables,” then head to Hollywood for James Horner's music from “Apollo 13,” Hans Zimmer's “Gladiator,” Henry Mancini's “Pink Panther” and a suite from Ennio Morricone's Spaghetti Western films. Musical selections will also tap pop culture with selections from the rock band Journey and a suite from “Video Games Live.”

Unlike most OFO pops concerts, this performance will be held in the OFO's regular concert venue, at the Monett High School Performing Arts Center, 1 David Sippy Drive, at the east end of the high school campus, next to the Price Cutting supermarket off East Cleveland Avenue. Cost will be $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and free to students high school age and younger. The PAC offers space for social distancing among the audience members.

The Marty Beckwith Memorial Concert is underwritten by the children of Marty and H.C. Beckwith.

The OFO is a community orchestra composed of players from southwest Missouri and nearby towns, focusing primarily on classical music. The orchestra is supported by memberships, local foundations, ads in the orchestra program book and funds managed by the Monett Community Foundation.