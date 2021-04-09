Registration open for MSSU’s Lifetime Sports Academy

Registration is open for the Lifetime Sports Academy 2021, to be held June 7-10 at Missouri Southern State University.

Children of all abilities ages 7-12 are invited to attend the event, which is sponsored by the Kinesiology Department. The goal is to teach the skills and promote the appreciation of activities that can be played for fun, health and fitness throughout life. Activities include golf, bowling, Frisbee, racquet sports, martial arts, archery, canoeing and more.

The Kinesiology Department is excited to return to an in-person Lifetime Sports Academy for our 25th year,” said Dr. Sheri Beeler, department chair and co-director of this year’s event. “The staff for this event includes our Kinesiology faculty, students majoring in physical education or health promotion and wellness or those seeking a Coaching certificate and our partners at the Missouri Department of Conservation.”

The cost is $100 per child, which will cover four days of instruction and a T-shirt. Missouri Southern will provide all of the necessary equipment. All participants much provide their own swimming suits, towels, socks and concession money.

The daily sessions will be held from 12:30 to 5 p.m. An awards presentation will be held at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. Parents are invited to attend to help recognize outstanding participants.

Click here to register online. Registration will remain open until Wednesday, April 28, or when all spots are filled.

For more information, call 417-625-9316 or email clsa@mssu.edu.