Area McDonald’s Restaurants Hiring 1,000 New Employees from Local Communities

NEOSHO, MISSOURI – Local area McDonald’s restaurants will hire approximately 1,000 new employees in surrounding communities over the next few weeks to staff up for summer.

Through a summer job at McDonald’s, restaurant employees will not only learn transferable soft skills on the job, such as teamwork, customer service and responsibility, they also enjoy an array of benefits including discounted tickets to Silver Dollar City, free meals, paid vacation, and more. Local Owner/Operator Alex Maffei says flexible scheduling is one of the most popular benefits among her crew members.

“We understand that our employees have commitments outside of work, whether that’s school, family, or other responsibilities,” said Maffei. “We’re dedicated to being flexible when life happens.”

Local McDonald’s owner/operators have put procedures in place for contactless ways to apply including online and text message options along with paper applications available in the drive-thru. Restaurants are also offering virtual interviews and socially distant options for onboarding new crew members.

Please see attached for a full list of area McDonald’s restaurants looking to hire members of the community. Benefits and available shifts vary by restaurant. Please contact individual locations for more information.

###

ABOUT McDONALD'S McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.