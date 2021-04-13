Neosho graduation to be held at Bob Anderson Stadium

Recently, the Neosho School District (NSD) has hosted graduation at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University with growing class sizes prompting the move.

Now, with a new turf field at Bob Anderson Stadium, graduation is coming back to Neosho this year on May 13.

NSD Superintendent Dr. Jim Cummins confirmed to the Neosho Daily News he had spoken with the Newton County Health Department about the graduation with the guidance being to maintain distance from other families if possible.

Last year, due to the pandemic, a drive through graduation ceremony took place in front of the high school in June.

Each graduate had two cars filled with themselves, friends and family with each graduate able to get out of the car, walk across the stage and receive their diploma.

Meagan Spangler, the Director of Community and Team Relations for the district, told the Neosho Daily News it was a tough decision to make in changing the format of a typical graduation.

Facilities weren’t renting space because of the pandemic; the football field was under construction and the gymnasium was too small for an event even on a normal year with much less with proper distancing protocols that would have been needed to be followed.

After surveys among seniors and parents, the drive through graduation was what was settled upon.

Two back up days, May 14 and 15, are planned this year in the case of inclement weather.

Commencement is just a part of the graduating class’ activities that include baccalaureate, painting senior hill, senior assembly and prom just to name a few. The dates for those events are being organized to send out to parents.

With the district already in the process of ordering programs, tickets, caps and gowns, on Apr. 16, a team of people from across the district will be meeting to work out more specifics for graduation with plans to meet back together to address those items they discuss on Friday.