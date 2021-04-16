Neosho’s annual FFA Sale set for next week

Neosho High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) program will be holding their annual plant sale next week on Apr. 20, 21, 22 and 24.

The sale will be from 3:30 – 6 p.m. on Apr. 20, 21 and 22 and on Apr. 24 it will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This year’s sale includes bedding plants such as Coleus’, Marigold’s, Impatiens’, Vinca’s, Begonia’s, Wave Petunia’s, Angel Wing Begonia’s, Sweet Potato Vine’s and Geranium’s

Herbs in the sale include Sage, Basil, Oregano, Cilantro, Parsley, Lemon Balm, Peppermint, Thyme, Rosemary and Marjoram.

Hanging baskets that will be sold will consist of flowering baskets combinations, Angel Wing Begonias, Boston Fern’s, Wandering Jew’s, Bridal Veils, Purple Hearts and Spider Plants.

Vegetables to be sold include tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash, cantaloupe, watermelon and eggplant.

Succulents and starter plants for sale will be Bromeliad’s, Spider Plants, Wandering Jew’s, Bolivian Jew’s, Bridal’s Veil’s, Purple Heart’s, Swedish Ivy’s and a variety of succulents.

The items are chosen based on what customers have come in and bought in the past while rotating new items in every once in awhile depending on what is asked for the year before.

The hanging baskets are started back in September or October to grow throughout the winter and be read for the spring sale. The flowering baskets are started in February. Tomato and pepper seeds are planed in March and the same goes for most of the flower plugs.

Kelin Kruse, an Agriculture teacher and one of the advisors for the FFA program at Neosho, teaches a greenhouse class that monitors where they grow all of the items in the sale. It’s comprised mainly of juniors and seniors and the sale serves as a final project of sorts.

“In the fall we learn a lot about the growth of the plants, how a greenhouse works,” said Kruse. “The controls we have in it, plant identification, pesticides and insecticides and how we might identify a pest that might be trouble in the greenhouse. When it comes to the spring, we get into daily care, planting, transplanting, pinching buds and other things we have to do.”

Neosho’s FFA program has around 250 students in various agriculture classes at Neosho and they’ll also contribute to the sale by signing up to help answer questions and getting things to customers vehicles.

“Our customers, people here in Neosho, are super supportive of our FFA chapter and this sale,” said Kruse. “We always have a really big turnout. It’s a pretty popular thing in the community and we appreciate that.