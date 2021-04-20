Crowder to Host Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs Manufacturing Camp

Crowder College

Cindy Brown, Director of Public Information

Neosho, MO – Crowder College is hosting Camp AMPED this summer that is designed to help inspire the next generation of inventors, engineers, entrepreneurs and manufacturers. Camp AMPED is a technical, hands-on experience to introduce students to 21st-century manufacturing technology and basic entrepreneurial skills.

The camp is for girls and boys ages 14-16 and will take place July 12-16, 2021, at the Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center, 420 Grand, Joplin, Missouri.

Students in the AMPED (Advanced Manufacturing Product Entrepreneurial Design) program will be learning basic Computer Aided Drafting (CAD) skills, blueprint reading, scaling/dimensioning, reverse engineering, and 3D printing for prototyping.

“This summer camp is a wonderful opportunity for students to learn the design process and transform their product design into a manufactured product. Students will experience the manufacturing process for themselves. This hands-on learning is a great way for teenagers to explore career options and have fun at the same time,” Dr. Melissa Oates, AMPED Summer Camp Coordinator.

The registration fee is $99 per student, which includes a camp t-shirt, instruction and materials, and lunch. Due to the hands-on nature of the program, space is limited. Registrations will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Registration may be done at: www.crowder.edu/amped-camp

This camp is part of a national program developed by Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs®, the Foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association.

Crowder College is a two-year community college with over 80 degrees and programs. Crowder College prepares students to enter the workforce or transfer to a 4-year university to continue their education.