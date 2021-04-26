New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Mike Stucka

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,576 new cases. That's down 197.7% from the previous week's tally of -4,685 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 42nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 13.8% from the week before, with 407,147 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.12% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 11 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Missouri removed more than 11,000 duplicated cases on April 17, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Newton County reported 20 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported -74 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic the county has reported 5,230 cases and 74 deaths.

Missouri ranked 39th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 36.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 42.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 296,389 vaccine doses, including 125,429 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 361,899 vaccine doses, including 203,871 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 3,805,156 total doses.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in McDonald, St. Louis City and Holt counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 1,121 cases; Kansas City County, with 426 cases; and St. Louis City County, with 411. Weekly case counts rose in 113 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Jackson, Kansas City and St. Charles counties.

In Missouri, 66 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 124 people were reported dead.

A total of 588,517 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,075 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 32,077,178 people have tested positive and 572,200 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.