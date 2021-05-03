Friends of Newton County Fair Board Benefit Consignment Auction

Friends of Newton County Fair Board

Neosho, MO – The Friends of Newton County Fair Board will be holding a benefit consignment auction Saturday, May 8, starting at 10am, Newton County Fairgrounds, 700 Field Ave, Neosho, MO.

Bob Lasswell, Professional Auctioneer with Venture Group Auctions, will be donating all commissions from the auction to support the efforts.

The Friends of the Fair Board is a 501(c)3 and was established to raise funds and oversee donations for building improvements at the fairgrounds. Any and all donations will be appreciated for the auction.

Consignments of farm machinery, autos, boats, sporting goods, cattle and farm equipment, lawn mowers, guns, construction equipment and more. Consignments accepted from 9am to 6pm daily starting Wednesday, May 5 at the fairgrounds. Those selling items will be paid their selling price less 10% commission, 20% commission if $100 or less, a $25 no sale fee. To see the listing go to: www.VentureGroup.Auction

For more information please call 417.850.5444. To consign items call the previous number or 417.592.4560.