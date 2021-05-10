Neosho FFA receives Living to Serve Grant from National FFA Organization

Kelin Kruse

Agricultural Education/FFA Neosho School District

INDIANAPOLIS (National FFA Organization) – The Neosho FFA chapter has been awarded a Spring Semester-Long Living to Serve Grant in the amount of $1200. The nationwide program provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support semester-long service-learning projects that address needs related to community safety; environmental responsibility; hunger, health and nutrition; and community engagement during the fall semester.

Neosho FFA in cooperation with the City of Neosho has worked this spring to plant the floral clock in Big Spring Park with flowers for the 2021 season. Neosho FFA recognizes the importance of the clock to our community and as a part of our local history and wanted to be a part of this important piece of our park system and our community this year by designing and planting the flowers. Students drew plans and researched the flowers that would be best suited for the clock. Neosho FFA appreciates the expertise of Hillside Gardens and Landscaping as we were planning and Fausett Greenhouses, Inc. for growing the quality flowers that were planted.

The program provided over $77,000 to FFA chapters in 30 states. The 2021 Spring Semester-Long Living to Serve Grants are sponsored by CoBank, Tractor Supply Company and Cargill. For more information and a complete listing of sponsors, visit FFA.org/livingtoserve.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.