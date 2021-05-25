Joplin Humane Society seeks help

If you or someone you know has ever wanted a four-legged friend in their lives, now is the time.

As of May 24, the Joplin Humane Society (JHS) is currently caring for 434 pets, while its capacity is for between 350-400.

Executive Director Connie Andrews and her team now making a stronger push for adoptions and fostering in the Joplin area.

“We are asking anyone who is able to please consider fostering a pet. We love all our pets and will continue to provide the best care possible, but we need help,” said Andrews.

The JHS has lowered adoption fees on big dogs to $10 until May 31, with the dogs coming spayed and neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, flea-treated, heartworm-tested and dewormed.

Dana Taylor, the Foster and Rescue Coordinator at the JHS, told the Neosho Daily News that, historically, May is when they begin to the effects of kitten and puppy season.

AS a no-kill shelter, The JHS has credited their social media presence with helping them connect with potential foster parents with daily videos of adoptable pets reaching donors and supporters across the country.

“We don’t euthanize for time or space so everything that’s here is adoption available until they find their forever home,” said Taylor. “The only time we ever resort to euthanasia is if there is something medically wrong, if the vet has recommended the animal is suffering or it poses some sort of behavioral threat to community. Otherwise we will start posting adoption specials and pushing for foster programs.”

“Fostering, if you can’t adopt, fostering is usually a great option,” added Taylor. “It’s temporary, sometimes people who are looking to adopt will go the foster route to make sure they find a good fit for their family. If you can’t foster, donate. Sharing it on Facebook is huge. Facebook is huge, we wouldn’t be able to reach the amount of people we do to care for as many animals as we do without Facebook.”

Donations, whether monetary or material, cover a wide range of needs for the JHS with Taylor saying that this time of year, blankets and foster supplies like kitten/puppy cow are needed along with formula, bottles, nipples and other items for infant animals.