Newton County Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run returns to Newton County

Staff Reports

On May 25, the Newton County Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run returned to Newton County on an overcast day.

Beginning at the junior high, going to the middle school and coming down South Neosho Boulevard to the high school; members of the Neosho Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Department, the Neosho Fire Department, the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop D, Missouri Probation and Parole District #33, the Neosho School District and Neosho residents hosted, and ran, the torch through the county for the first time in over a decade.

The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a national event, is to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement.

Annually, over 97,000 law enforcement officers participate nationwide, assisting Special Olympic athletes to carry the “Flame of Hope,” that symbolizes courage and the celebration of diversity.

In Newton County, there are nearly 140 athletes that train and compete yearly in Special Olympic Events.

Around 1 p.m., the torch was received from nearby Jasper County at the middle school and arrived at the high school shortly before 2 p.m.

Cheering on the runners along stops on the route were local businesses and school and community members.