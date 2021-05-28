Missing juvenile in Neosho after heavy rain

Staff Reports

On May 26th, around 4:14 p.m., the Neosho Police Department sent officers to Lime Kiln Park for a water rescue.

Officers were told a 12-year old girl had been pulled into the water by a strong current. A 34-year old male, identified as Trevor Hicks, attempted to rescue her and was also pulled into the water.

Both individual’s were unable to escape the current.

Rescue attempts were made. Hicks was pulled from the water, unresponsive and immediately transported to Freeman Hospital remaining in “critical condition” according to a press release from the Neosho Police Department.

On May 28, Lieutenant Mike Sharp of the Neosho Police Department told the Neosho Daily News that there hadn't been any update to Hicks status as of early Friday afternoon.

The 12-year old was not located and rescue attempted were called off at 9 p.m., with local officials remaining on scene throughout the night.

The incident is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (Water Patrol Division) and rescue attempts continued the morning of May 27, with rescue units from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (Water Patrol Division), Neosho Police, Neosho Fire Department, Newton County Rescue, and the Missouri Department of Conservation on the scene. The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with an aerial drone search.

Rescue attempts continued until 1 p.m. on May 27 but due to heavy rain, lightning and quickly rising waters, the search was postponed until the morning of May 28 or until conditions became safer to continue the search.

On May 28 Sharp said that the floodwaters remained too high for rescue operations to continue and would resume when the flooding receded.

Sharp added they had talked to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Rescue Division and they said it would have to go "way down" in order for them to continue their efforts.

This article will be updated with more information.