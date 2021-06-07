Area Agency on Aging Region X Fully Reopens All Centers on July 12th

Jennifer Shotwell

Chief Executive Officer Area Agency on Aging Region X

Joplin, MO: The Area Agency on Aging Region Ten (AAAX) announces their plan to fully open all seven senior centers (Barton County, Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction, Joplin, Neosho, and McDonald County) starting on July 12. Jennifer Shotwell, AAAX CEO, states, “After having our soft opening in May and June we feel that we are in a great position to fully open the centers. Vaccination rates have increased, and cases of COVID-19 have decreased overall.”

Each center will resume all activities (pool, bingo, lunch, cards, puzzles, exercise classes, quilting, etc.) everyday Monday thru Friday with no limitation on capacity. The Agency is adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation that vaccinated patrons do not have to wear a mask or socially distance. We do recommend that unvaccinated individuals continue to wear a mask. Though we are fully opening, should a center patron or staff contract COVID-19, the Area Agency on Aging will close the affected center for a period, without notice. We want to keep our staff and patrons as safe as possible.

The Area Agency on Aging Region Ten has been serving the senior population of Barton, Jasper, Newton, and McDonald counties since 1978. The Agency is a non-profit, charitable organization with a 501(c)(3) designation. Region Ten’s purpose is to provide services, programs, and information that will assist older persons in maintaining independence and dignity in their lives. Services through this agency are available to persons 60 years of age or older who live in our service area. Priority is given to those individuals with the greatest economic and social need. Information and family caregiver services are provided to people of all ages.