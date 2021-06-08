College Assistance Migrant Program receives funding

Crowder College

Neosho, MO – Crowder College is pleased to announce the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) received notice that funding for the program would continue July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026 in the amount of $2,375,000 over the five-year term.

CAMP is a federally funded program designed to provide an opportunity for students from an agricultural and or migrant background to successfully complete their freshman year of college. CAMP provides first year scholarships for 40 students with 30 of the students receiving room and board scholarships every year. The remaining 10 scholarships are provided to commuter students.

Lisa O’Hanahan is the director of CAMP and our High School Equivalency Program (HEP). “CAMP is a great program for migrant and seasonal farmworkers and their families to change their educational trajectory. It provides the opportunity to finish their first-year successfully, and with the resources to graduate with a college degree,” stated O’Hanahan

CAMP scholarships provide the following:

• Tuition and fees up to 14 credit hours per semester

• Books

• Room and board fees for up to 30 students

• Monthly stipends to offset educational expenses ranging from $25-75

• Academic resources and assistance

• Leadership opportunities

• Advising to keep the students on-track for graduation

Congressman Billy Long stated, “Crowder College strives to serve and educate the community and I am thrilled that they have received funding from the federal government that will help them fulfill their mission.”

For complete details about the program you may visit our website: www.Crowder.edu/CAMP