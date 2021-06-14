COVID-19 cases surge 93.8% in Missouri

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Missouri in the week ending Sunday, rising 93.8% as 4,378 cases were reported. The previous week had 2,259 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 1.5% from the week before, with 99,382 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 4.41% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many communities did not report data in a timely manner around Memorial Day, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Missouri reported a net decrease of 392 cases and one death on June 6, making the most recent week-to-week comparison inaccurate. However, Missouri's case counts are indeed surging.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Putnam, Linn and Livingston counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Greene County, with 513 cases; St. Louis County, with 349 cases; and Jackson County, with 228. Weekly case counts rose in 90 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Greene, Taney and Kansas City counties.

Newton County reported 77 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 42 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,543 cases and 80 deaths.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Missouri ranked 37th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 43.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 52.4%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 95,720 vaccine doses, including 37,487 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 70,111 vaccine doses, including 34,637 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 4,837,782 total doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 13 counties, with the best declines in Osage, Nodaway and Polk counties.

In Missouri, 58 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 61 people were were reported dead.

A total of 612,956 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,615 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,461,982 people have tested positive and 599,769 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.