Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive coming to Mount Vernon, Pineville

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks

All blood types are needed – Successful donors will receive a summertime T-shirt and be entered to win a prize pack designed for outdoor fun

June 16, 2021 – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports less than optimal levels of all blood types. While COVID-19 vaccinations are in progress, the turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively affected. On the other side, blood transfusions in area hospitals are taking place at levels not seen in several years. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at dozens of Healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Mt. Vernon area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

Mt. Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Bloodmobile in Parking Lot

425 E. Mt. Vernon Blvd., Mt. Vernon

Wednesday, June 23 – 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM

McDonald County area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

McDonald County Community Blood Drive

Pineville Christian Church – Life Center

803 N. Main, Pineville

Friday, June 25 – 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

All participants will be entered to win a prize package full of outdoor summer fun including a gas griddle, projection television, screen, a fire pit, and assorted family games. The prize pack is valued at over $1,300.00. Successful donors will also receive a heather mint colored T-shirt that invites others to “make s’more memories” by donating blood.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. Make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.

On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.