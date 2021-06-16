Freed-Hardeman University Announces President's, Dean's Lists

Freed-Hardeman University

HENDERSON, TN - Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the 2021 spring semester.

To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

Kaden King, of Neosho, Missouri, was named to the Dean's List. King is earning a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science Software Development.

The FHU family congratulates these students for this achievement and prays for your continued success.

