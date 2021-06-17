Arvest Mortgage Division Sets Mark in Reaching $2 Billion Milestone

Arvest Bank

Volume Represents YOY Increase of More than 29 Percent

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (June 17, 2021) – Arvest Bank announced today that its mortgage division has originated total volume of more than $2 billion for the fourth consecutive year, and at the earliest point in company history.

Arvest’s total mortgage loan volume of $2,004,333,592 through May 26 represents a year-over-year increase of more than 29 percent.

“Reaching $2 billion in originations this early in the year is remarkable, but the number we are most proud of is the more than 9,100 customers – the majority of which are families – we have been able to help,” said Matt Kendall, president and CEO of Arvest’s mortgage division. “We appreciate their trust in us and want them to know we are here to help regardless of what their needs may be down the road.

“The credit really goes to our wonderful team of associates. Their dedication, sacrifice and adaptability, even as we are enjoying some measure of a return to normalcy, has been absolutely admirable.”

“It is always a privilege to help our customers meet their mortgage needs, whether that’s purchasing or refinancing a home,” said Bob Markovics for Arvest in the Joplin region. “Those are the successes our team takes great pride in.”

Arvest is unique among most local lenders in that it services 99 percent of its mortgage loans, meaning that customers make their payments to Arvest and work directly with Arvest for any needs after their loan closes. Arvest currently services more than 320,000 mortgage loans, totaling more than $62 billion.

About Arvest

Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest also is one of a select few banks in the nation to have its mobile app – Arvest Go – certified by J.D. Power for providing an outstanding mobile banking experience. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

About Arvest Wealth Management

Arvest Wealth Management offers wealth management, trust services and insurance products. Investments and Insurance Products: Not FDIC Insured, May Lose Value and Not Guaranteed by the Bank. Trust services provided by Arvest Bank.