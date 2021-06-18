Local students named to Missouri State University's spring 2021 dean's list

Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, MO -- Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 5,000 students were named to the spring 2021 dean's list. These local students made the list:

Lily Bailey of Seneca, Allison Burr of Neosho, Ashlee Butler of Goodman, Cierra Carter of Granby, Robert Cline of Neosho, Patrick Edmund of Neosho, Allison Hawkins of Neosho, Amanda Hawkins of Granby, Abby Holt of Neosho, Skylar Howe of Neosho, Jennie Hubbard of Neosho, Myles Jackson of Neosho, Crystal Kocurek of Neosho, Nathan Lindsey of Neosho, Kelsie Matthews of Neosho, Derek McCarty of Neosho, Stacia Olson of Neosho, Jared Scribner of Neosho, Lauren Sternes of Granby and Avery Willis of Neosho

