Neosho Daily News Statement on Jun. 18 edition

Neosho Daily News

In the Jun. 18 edition of the Neosho Daily News, there is a guest column that was published that does not reflect the values and beliefs of the paper.

We want to make it clear that the paper does not condone, stand or agree with the viewpoints stated in the Bits and Pieces: Cause and Affect column and apologize for the hurt it has caused the community.

One of the things that makes each and every community, this community, unique are the citizens that is comprised of and we know that Neosho has people from a wide range of places and backgrounds and recognize how the words we published could be offensive.

The column is not a good representation of the people of Neosho nor the paper.

We offer our sincere apologies, we need to be better and we will.