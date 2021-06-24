Arvest Foundation Donates $2,000 to Neosho Newton County Library Summer Reading Program

Neosho Daily News

NEOSHO, MO – Arvest Bank leadership, on behalf of the Arvest Foundation, were happy to donate $2,000 to support the Neosho Newton County Library. The funds will be used to fund the Summer Reading Program, ‘Tails and Tales’.

The donation was held at the Neosho Newton County Library June 5th, during the official Summer Reading Program kickoff, located at 201 W. Spring Street in Neosho, Missouri. Arvest Bank associates were on hand to present the check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation. A tour of the library was provided for those who attended.

“Sharing stories and books with your child teaches them a love of reading from a very young age because they associate reading with affection and encouragement, said Carrie Cline, Neosho Newton County Library Director. Not to mention the wonderful opportunity for bonding.”

“The Neosho Newton County Library does a great job of promoting children literacy and making reading fun for kids, stated Arvest community bank lender, Bruce Mahr. When the opportunity opened for the Arvest Foundation to sponsor the summer program, we felt it was the perfect fit.”

Your support makes the difference to the Neosho area community. If you would like to endorse the Neosho Newton County Library by way of donation, or through program participation, visit newtoncolib.org/summer-reading-program.

About the Arvest Foundation

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. For more information, go to www.arvestfoundation.org.