Progress in the Parks: A New Roost

The old Vietnam Helicopter that has graced Morse Park for many years has found a new place to reside. Paperwork at Neosho City Hall shows a date of 1996 as when the old war machine was brought to Neosho.

At the site in Morse Park many of the windows were broken out, the paint was pealing, basically the helicopter had fallen into disrepair. It was time for something to be done. This display had been in this location for 25 years.

In October 2020, the helicopter was taken down from the display post on Spring Street in Morse Park, loaded on a truck and brought to the Neosho Parks Department shop to be refurbished.

On Tuesday June 22nd the helicopter was moved out from the shop into the parking area, to be ready to be lifted onto a lowboy trailer for moving to the new display site.

The project has taken several weeks to complete including window repair, complete cleaning of the pilot and passenger space and a new coat of paint with stenciling. Any openings in the helicopter into the engine space or anywhere else was sealed with ¼ inch mesh wire to prevent birds from entering and making a mess again. City employees from Public Works Department, Development Services and Parks Department made this project happen. Besides the refurbishing there were many details involved to make this move happen. Contacts had to be made, contractors lined up for the crane, trucks, utility lines, Missouri Hwy dept, Liberty Utilities. All of this had to come together at the precise time to make this happen.

On Thursday June 24, 2021, at 9:00 am the equipment started showing up at the Parks Department Shop on Wheeler Street. The goal was to move the helicopter to the new display site at M. Waldo Hatler Road, near the M. Waldo Hatler Memorial VFW Post 4142. At this point atop a 15-foot-tall display pole is where the helicopter will stay for the foreseeable future. This new site will be more visible to the public and easier for the patrolling police officers to keep an eye on this memorial.

As you are out and about Neosho, take a few moments to drive out past the helicopter display near the junction of M. Waldo Hatler Road and US Business 49. Many brave Americans have risked their lives in equipment like this, protecting our freedom and the very things that we, as Americans hold dear. Think of that as you view this display and then thank a veteran next time you have the chance!

Neosho Parks are special!

Clint Dalbom

Neosho Parks Director