Southwest Missouri Bank Announces 2nd Year of Corley Grant Recipients

Southwest Missouri Bank

Southwest Missouri Bank, trustee of the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust, has announced the second year of grants from the generous Trust set up by the late Bob Corley. Mr. Corley, who passed away in 2019, was a lifelong area resident and entrepreneur who supported many area charities and institutions, such as MSSU, Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital, Salvation Army, and Spiva Center for the Arts. His perpetual trust continues his generosity by providing financial support to area non-profit organizations, particularly those which assist the homeless and disadvantaged populations.

“This year we received applications from almost 50 organizations, and were able to assist 36 area non-profits through the distribution of $236,500,” said Chuck Brown, Senior Vice President and Trust Officer at Southwest Missouri Bank. “Mr. Corley’s legacy will continue to enhance our local communities for many years to come, and will help these organizations provide much-needed services to our residents.”

Organizations receiving funds this year are:

Joplin Dental School

Joplin Kiwanis

Joplin Rotary

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri

Area Agency on Aging, Region X

Aspire Scholarship Program

Boys and Girls Club

Bright Futures Joplin

Bright Futures Neosho

Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri, Inc.

Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri

Connect2Culture

First Christian Church Joplin

Foundation of Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri

Freeman Health System

God’s Resort

Hearts and Hammers

Higher Power Garage

Jasper County CASA

Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity

Joplin Historical and Mineral Museum

Joplin NALA Read

Lafayette House

Lion Co-op at MSSU

Mercy Health Foundation Joplin

Missouri Southern Foundation

Neighborhood Life House, Inc.

Neosho Area Habitat for Humanity

Regional Health and Welfare Association

Salvation Army Jasper and Newton Counties

Solace House of the Ozarks

Spiva Center for the Arts

St. Ann’s Catholic School

Watered Gardens Ministries

Webb City Farmers Market

Wildcat Glades

A reception will be held for all recipients on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Southwest Missouri Bank Community Center at 7th and Duquesne.