Southwest Missouri Bank Announces 2nd Year of Corley Grant Recipients
Southwest Missouri Bank, trustee of the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust, has announced the second year of grants from the generous Trust set up by the late Bob Corley. Mr. Corley, who passed away in 2019, was a lifelong area resident and entrepreneur who supported many area charities and institutions, such as MSSU, Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital, Salvation Army, and Spiva Center for the Arts. His perpetual trust continues his generosity by providing financial support to area non-profit organizations, particularly those which assist the homeless and disadvantaged populations.
“This year we received applications from almost 50 organizations, and were able to assist 36 area non-profits through the distribution of $236,500,” said Chuck Brown, Senior Vice President and Trust Officer at Southwest Missouri Bank. “Mr. Corley’s legacy will continue to enhance our local communities for many years to come, and will help these organizations provide much-needed services to our residents.”
Organizations receiving funds this year are:
Joplin Dental School
Joplin Kiwanis
Joplin Rotary
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri
Area Agency on Aging, Region X
Aspire Scholarship Program
Boys and Girls Club
Bright Futures Joplin
Bright Futures Neosho
Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri, Inc.
Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri
Connect2Culture
First Christian Church Joplin
Foundation of Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri
Freeman Health System
God’s Resort
Hearts and Hammers
Higher Power Garage
Jasper County CASA
Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity
Joplin Historical and Mineral Museum
Joplin NALA Read
Lafayette House
Lion Co-op at MSSU
Mercy Health Foundation Joplin
Missouri Southern Foundation
Neighborhood Life House, Inc.
Neosho Area Habitat for Humanity
Regional Health and Welfare Association
Salvation Army Jasper and Newton Counties
Solace House of the Ozarks
Spiva Center for the Arts
St. Ann’s Catholic School
Watered Gardens Ministries
Webb City Farmers Market
Wildcat Glades
A reception will be held for all recipients on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Southwest Missouri Bank Community Center at 7th and Duquesne.