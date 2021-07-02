Neosho American Legion Auxiliary honors 13 women veterans

Ellen Arnce

Neosho American Legion Auxiliary

On Jun. 27, the American Legion Auxiliary in Neosho honored 13 women veterans with a tea at The Civic.

Boy Scouts from Troop 55 and their leaders set up the room, two Girl Scout Troops from Neosho and their leaders helped set the tables and serve and two Neosho AFJROTC cadets were the Color Guard.

Everyone enjoyed a lunch, coffee or tea and desert and the speaker was Dr. Priscilla Mondt, retired Army veteran of 31 years, who now resides in Greenland, AR. She served during Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom and was a Chaplain.

Women veterans from Vietnam forward and from all Armed Forces talked about why they joined the service and shared some experiences. One veteran, 5ft 2 1/2 inches, said she "walked into the mess hall in Eskan Village, Saudi Arabia, and faced male civilians. She thought: yes, I'm a female; yes, I'm an American; yes, I'm a soldier; yes, I have a weapon; and yes, I know how to use it. So what part of that do you have a problem with?" Thankfully, no one challenged her to put her thoughts into action.

The Women Veterans Tea has been an annual event, (except for last year), since 2013.