In Missouri, many still lack broadband access

As federal officials debate pouring billions of dollars into broadband access, data suggests many of Missouri's schoolchildren and adults who preferred to work from home spent the pandemic with sub-par access to high-speed internet, particularly in the state's least-wealthy counties.

Advocates say that "digital divide" across the United States is due largely to two factors: a lack of internet infrastructure in the country's rural reaches and the relatively high cost of broadband that has made the service unaffordable for many in urban centers.

In about half of Missouri's counties — 58 of 115 — measured by a Federal Communications Commission study, broadband access is available to at least 71% of residents. Yet in about half of the state measured by Microsoft — 58 of 115 counties — no more than 15% of households actually have high-speed access, a USA TODAY analysis shows.

President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of Senate moderates have reached a deal on a far-reaching infrastructure plan that would direct $65 billion to increase broadband connectivity from coast-to-coast. Despite the agreement, it's unclear whether it would address the solutions some lawmakers want to see such as continued broadband subsidies for low-income families, greater competition among wireless providers and continued buildout of high-speed networks in poorer, rural areas.

The Biden administration estimates 30 million Americans live in areas that lack broadband infrastructure to provide minimally acceptable speeds.

In Missouri, 18% of residents don't have adequate broadband infrastructure and 50% live in areas that have only one internet provider, according to the White House.

Locally, on the FCC and Microsoft measures: In Newton County, 83% of households could get broadband but 13% actually had it.

The proportions of Missouri households that have high speed access varies widely: In Carter County, it's just 1%; in Ozark County, it's 1%; and in Maries County, it's 2%. Leading the state are St. Charles County with 70%, St. Louis County with 57% and Camden County with 55%.

A USA TODAY analysis of data nationwide found a wide gap between rich and poor counties, as measured by median household income. The chasm varies depending on state and county.

Among Missouri's wealthiest counties: 70% of St. Charles County has access, 43% of Platte County has access and 43% of Clay County has access. Among the least-wealthiest counties, access rates are 2% in Shannon County, 6% in Oregon County and 1% in Ozark County.

Among the state's most populated counties: Some 57% of St. Louis County households have broadband access, as well as 51% of Jackson County households and 70% of St. Charles County households, the Microsoft data shows.

Erin Mansfield and Matt Wynn contributed to this report.