Governor signs SB 258 to Create Army PFC Christopher Lee Marion Memorial Highway

Office of Dirk Deaton

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Rep. Dirk Deaton worked with his legislative colleagues in the recently-ended session to ensure the legacy of fallen hero Chris Marion is honored and preserved. Deaton sponsored HB 544 that was later incorporated into SB 258 to create the Army PFC Christopher Lee Marion Memorial Highway. SB 258 was approved by the General Assembly and was signed by Governor Mike Parson on July 6, 2021, in Jefferson City.

“Chris Marion made the ultimate sacrifice and it was my honor to work with my legislative colleagues to name the highway that stretches from his hometown of Pineville to the high school in Anderson that he graduated from in his honor,” said Deaton, R-Noel. "This is a proper and appropriate tribute for Chris Marion and his family."

SB 258 names the portion of U.S. Business 71 from State Highway 76 West to State Highway EE in McDonald County the "Army PFC Christopher Lee Marion Memorial Highway". Army PFC Christopher Lee Marion, son of Velma and Walter Wood, and the late Roy Marion, was born December 4, 1985, in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. He departed this life defending this nation on Wednesday, February 22, 2006, in Hawijah, Iraq, at the age of twenty years, two months, and eighteen days.

Christopher was a lifelong resident of Pineville, Missouri. He was a 2005 graduate of the McDonald County High School, where he was involved in the ROTC program, and also played the tuba in the high school band. He fulfilled his dream of being a soldier in the United States Army when he enlisted on July 6, 2005 in Kansas City, Missouri. He completed his basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia. Christopher was a Combat Infantryman with the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.