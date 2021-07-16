Local students graduate from Missouri State University

Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Missouri State University awarded 2,954 degrees to students in spring 2021.

The commencement ceremonies took place May 13-14, 2021, at JQH Arena. The following local students earned degrees:

Katelyn Chrisman of Sarcoxie graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Connie Bonebrake of Goodman graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Makayla Clark of Goodman graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Alena Dalton of Goodman graduated with a Master of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, Madison Mitchell of Anderson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business, Lucia Sebastian of Noel graduated with a Master of Social Work, Sammi Self of Pineville graduated with a Master of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Anthony Abruzzo of Neosho graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching, Owen Bennion of Stark City graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude, Allison Hawkins of Neosho graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude, Amanda Hawkins of Granby graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude, Katie Henson of Diamond graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Skylar Howe of Neosho graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude, Myles Jackson of Neosho graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Risk Mgt and Ins/Entrprse Risk, Cum Laude. Crystal Kocurek of Neosho graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude, Derek McCarty of Neosho graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude, Katie McKibben of Neosho graduated with a Master of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, Lani Ogle of Sarcoxie graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, Summa Cum Laude, Lauren Sternes of Granby graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude and Sean Wilson of Neosho graduated with a Master of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 undergraduate credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

