Progress in the Parks: Park-Like Appearance

Neosho’s parks are more than trees. They are made up of many natural features that we find so common in this part of the Ozarks. We have springs bubbling up from the ground, rock bluffs, crystal clear water, open grassy areas, steep rocky hillsides, and mature old growth forests. All these things help to make our parks very special places for many people who live here or those who may have spent time here when they were young or possibly just passing through and took notice of the beautiful landscapes that make up this part of the world.

How do we keep these features healthy and beautiful you might ask? In this case the Missouri Department of Conservation has stepped up to the plate by issuing a grant to the City of Neosho that will allow two Neosho Parks Department staff to attend the Missouri Community Forestry Council Conference to be held in Branson in August.

The City of Neosho has been notified of an award of a Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) Grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation. TRIM grants are designed to assist communities with promoting the benefits of and improving their community forest. This TRIM grant will assist the City of Neosho in sending two staff members to the Missouri Community Forestry Council Conference. The staff members anticipate learning new information to assist in the management of community owned trees.

This type of training will help keep Neosho Parks Staff up to date on the latest management techniques to use when managing Neosho’s City Parks.

As you travel around our beautiful town, take notice of the natural beauty that surrounds us.

Neosho Parks are Special!

