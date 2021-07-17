Aug. 3 Annual Free Watermelon Feed to feature US Senate candidates Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Mark McCloskey

Newton County Republicans

Congressmen Billy Long and Jason Smith to also attend and speak.

NEOSHO, MO - The Annual Free Watermelon Feed, co-hosted by the Republican Women of Newton County and the Newton County Republican Central Committee, will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 6:30 P.M. at Big Spring Park, 308 West Spring St., Neosho, MO 64850.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and Mark McCloskey will be speaking at the event as US Senate Candidates for Missouri. Congressman Billy Long of Missouri’s 7th District (Southwest Missouri) and Congressman Jason Smith of Missouri’s 8th District (Southeast Missouri) will also be speaking at the event. The program will feature candidate speeches by the US Senate candidates, all subject to time-keeper Judge Greg Stremel.

The Free Watermelon Feed is open to all Republicans. Ice cold watermelon and bottled water will be provided—free of charge. All you need to bring is your lawn chairs, appetite, and friends & neighbors. Ice-cream will also be provided, courtesy of Missouri State Senator Bill White.

Congresswoman Hartzler represents Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District, which is comprised of 24 counties in West Central Missouri. Mr. McCloskey is an attorney from the St. Louis area who, with his wife, “…held off a violent mob through the exercise of their 2nd Amendment rights.” in the summer of 2020. Both Hartzler and McCloskey have announced their US Senate candidacies for the seat to be vacated by Missouri’s Senior Senator Roy Blunt. Senator Blunt has been a faithful Republican involved in Missouri politics for several decades. The Republican Primary for the next Missouri General Election will be August 2, 2022.

A straw quiz will be available to those in attendance. The straw quiz will serve as entry into a drawing for prizes. Featured prize includes a red, white and blue backpack with school supplies. The drawing will take place at the conclusion of the Free Watermelon Feed.

