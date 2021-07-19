Newton County Health Department offers incentive for vaccination

Newton County Health Department

Newton County and the surrounding area is seeing a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Our area has received a COVID Hot Spot Advisory from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Because of this, we are asking residents that have not been vaccinated to please consider getting the COVID vaccination.

As an incentive, the Newton County Health Department is going to offer a $100 gift card to 30 Newton County residents who receive both doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Ten gift cards will be given to individuals in the 12-17 age group, ten gift cards to individuals in the 18-25 age group, and ten gift cards to individuals in the age group of 26 and older.

To be eligible for a gift card, individuals must be a resident of Newton County and receive a first and second dose of vaccine during the time period of July 19, 2021 through September 30, 2021. Individuals may receive vaccination from any provider. Once vaccination is complete, bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to the Newton County Health Department and we will put your name in for a drawing which will be held on October 1, 2021. Individuals do not have to be present to win, but will be notified via telephone on October 1, 2021.

The Newton County Health Department offers COVID vaccine for those 18 and older daily from 8:00am-11:30am and 1:00pm-4:00pm.

Other providers such as Mitchell’s Pharmacy Neosho, Prater’s Pharmacy Seneca, Freeman Health Center, and Access Family Care offer vaccine for ages 12 and older. Check with the provider for specific details.

Please contact Larry Bergner, Administrator, Newton County Health Department at (417) 451-3743 ext. 1010 for more information.