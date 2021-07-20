Neosho Police Department seeks information regarding felony theft

Neosho Police Department

The Neosho Police Department is seeking information regarding a Felony Theft that occurred on the morning of 07-06-21. The theft occurred at the Oak Tree Mart convenience store, located at 2211 Oakridge Dr in Neosho. The theft occurred between the hours of 06:30 AM and 07:00 AM.

The department is seeking the identity of a white male suspect that was observed sitting in a booth near the restrooms. This subjects face was totally obscured with a full bandana and hat. The male was seen around the exterior of the building, and inside the building, on more than one occasion prior to the theft. We are also seeking the identification or information regarding 3 vehicles that were at the scene during the theft. One was a red Lincoln sport utility vehicle, the second was a full size dark colored Ford full size truck with a large blue tool box in the bed and aftermarket wheels. The third vehicle was a white Dodge 80’s model pickup with no tailgate. Photos of the suspect vehicles are attached to this release. Anyone who may have been at this location during the above times and has information regarding the vehicle or suspect is urged to contact the Neosho Police Department at 417-451-8012, attn Detective Cook # 132 or information can be sent by email to dcook@neoshomo.org.

The owners of the business are offering a $1,000 reward for the successful arrest and conviction of those individuals involved.