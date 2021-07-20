Open Board of Education seat in Neosho
*At the Jul. 19 Board of Education meeting, the board accepted the resignation of board member Melissa Wright, who is moving out of the Neosho School District. Below is the announcement sent out to district members.
A seat has opened for the NSD Board of Education. This will be a temporary seat that will go back on the ballot for the election in April 2022. If you are interested in filling the seat, please submit a letter of interest to the NSD Board of Education by Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The board will review the letters and make their selection for the seat with intentions to bring on the new board member in August.
For questions or to submit a letter of interest, please contact board secretary Tonya Patterson at pattersontonya@neoshosd.org. Letters can also be dropped off in person at the NSD Administrative Center, 418 Fairground Road, Neosho, MO 64850.
---
The Board requires all individuals who wish to be appointed to the Board to meet the eligibility requirements for School Board candidates under Missouri law. Therefore, to be eligible for appointment to the Board you must:
- Be a citizen of the United States of America. Mo. Const. art. VII, ' 8; ' 162.291, RSMo.
- Be a resident taxpayer of the district. ' 162.291, RSMo.
- Have resided in Missouri for a minimum of one year immediately preceding your appointment, if selected. Mo. Const. art. VII, ' 8; ' 162.291, RSMo.
- Be at least 24 years of age. ' 162.291, RSMo.
- Not be delinquent in the payment of any state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes or real property taxes on your place of residence as listed on this form. If an applicant is a past or present corporate officer of any fee office, that office cannot be delinquent in the payment of any taxes owed the state. ' 115.306, RSMo.
- Not have been found guilty of nor pled guilty to a felony under the federal laws of the United States of America or to a felony under Missouri law or an offense committed in another state that would be considered a felony in Missouri. ' 115.306, RSMo.
- Not be registered or required to be registered as a sex offender under ' 162.014, RSMo.
- Have filed, or the treasurer of any existing candidate committee has filed, all required campaign disclosure reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission, when applicable, for all previous elections in which you were a candidate. ' 130.071, RSMo.