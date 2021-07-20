Open Board of Education seat in Neosho

Neosho School District

*At the Jul. 19 Board of Education meeting, the board accepted the resignation of board member Melissa Wright, who is moving out of the Neosho School District. Below is the announcement sent out to district members.

A seat has opened for the NSD Board of Education. This will be a temporary seat that will go back on the ballot for the election in April 2022. If you are interested in filling the seat, please submit a letter of interest to the NSD Board of Education by Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The board will review the letters and make their selection for the seat with intentions to bring on the new board member in August.

For questions or to submit a letter of interest, please contact board secretary Tonya Patterson at pattersontonya@neoshosd.org. Letters can also be dropped off in person at the NSD Administrative Center, 418 Fairground Road, Neosho, MO 64850.

---

The Board requires all individuals who wish to be appointed to the Board to meet the eligibility requirements for School Board candidates under Missouri law. Therefore, to be eligible for appointment to the Board you must: