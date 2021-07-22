CoxHealth adds Support RN positions

CoxHealth

In an effort to help with the growing need for nurses, CoxHealth has added a new nursing position: Support RNs, who will assist floor nurses in managing the care of medical and surgical patients.

"These positions are good for any RNs, but may be perfect for someone who is retired and looking for a way to give back to the community," says Celeste Cramer, system director of Recruitment and Retention at CoxHealth. "We are looking for people who want to come in and make a difference, particularly during this time, but on a flexible schedule."

Support RNs assist other nurses with assessing patient conditions, administering medications, changing dressings, monitoring vital signs, keeping records and providing patients and families with support and education

Positions are available at all of CoxHealth's hospital campuses in Springfield, Branson, Monett and Lamar.

For more information or to apply for this position, click here.