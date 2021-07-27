Three jail escapees in McDonald County back in custody

Associated Press

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Three inmates who escaped from the McDonald County Sheriff's Office during the weekend have been recaptured, authorities said.

The men were captured late Monday in Noel, which is about 8 miles (12.87 kilometers) from Pineville, where the jail is located. The sheriff's office did not provide details about the capture but said no one was injured.

The men escaped Saturday night after attacking an officer, who suffered minor injuries, the sheriff said.

The escapees include Shun'tavion Ladarrias Thomas, 23, who is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the November death of Jonathan Arellanos in Noel.

The other escapees were David Molina, 49, of Southwest City, facing assault and other charges, including violating an order of protection and stalking; and Carmelo Miguel Burgos, 27, of Springfield, Illinois, who is charged with first-degree assault and damage to jail property. He is also wanted on fugitive warrants from Illinois.