MoDOT: Seal Coat Work Planned in Seven Southwest Missouri Counties Starting Week of August 9

Missouri Department of Transportation

Southwest District – State routes in seven (7) southwest Missouri counties are scheduled to be sealed with a mixture of rock and oil beginning the week of August 9, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Here’s a look at the locations:

Newton/Barry County – Route A from Newton County Route D near Stella east to Missouri Route 86 in Wheaton (8.7 miles)

Newton County - Route HH between U.S. Route 60/Missouri Route 59 near Neosho and Missouri Route 86 in Fairview (15.4 miles)

Newton County - Route U from Missouri Route 43 in Seneca west to Missouri/Oklahoma state line (1.1 miles)

Christian/Greene County – Route ZZ between Missouri Route 14 near Clever and Greene Country Route M in Republic (8.5 miles)

Dade County – Route Y between Missouri Route 39 in Arcola and Missouri Route 215 194 (9.4 miles)

Lawrence/Christian County – Missouri Route 14 between U.S. Route 60 in Marionville and U.S. Route 60/Missouri Route 413 in Billings (8 miles)

Taney County – Missouri Route 265 between U.S. Route 65 and Iowa Colony Road near Hollister (3.1 miles)

Drivers also can expect flaggers and pilot cars directing them through the work zone. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road. Lane closings can be expected between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Crews could work Sundays to make up work missed due to weather delays.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zone.

Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.

A seal coat is not an alternative to an asphalt overlay, but is planned for these roads as an economical way to maintain and preserve the roadway. The treatments keep a road from deteriorating and will extend its life.